ST. LOUIS – As the storm system pulls away Thursday morning, the rain will end before the morning commute really picks up.

There is the possibility of a few morning snowflakes in Pike County, Missouri, but any accumulating snow is expected to stay farther west across north-central Missouri.

Strong, non-thunderstorm wind gusts will kick up Thursday morning and last through midday. This will be the main impact for the Thursday morning commute, with gusts of 40 to 45 miles per hour possible between 4:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Thursday. Cloudy skies Thursday, with temperature highs in the upper 40s. Winds will ease into Thursday evening.

A colder day Friday, temps in the 30s all day. A fast-moving weather system will generate some spotty rain and snow showers Friday, but the latest data shows the chance for mixed precipitation staying south of metro St. Louis. Watch for some light precipitation south of I-44 in Missouri.

Sunny and quiet for the weekend. Chilly Saturday. Warmer Sunday. Nice again Monday before rain arrives for Valentine’s Day Tuesday.