St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area rests on the northern edge of an unsettled pattern this week.

We can expect a lot of clouds each day with temperatures that are cool, but definitely not extreme for this time of year. Despite the clouds, rain chances remain limited to spotty showers early this week.

Our best shot at widespread soaking rain will hold off until Wednesday night and Thursday, with no signs of any winter weather this week.