Cloudy morning turns into a sunny afternoon Tuesday with temps in 80s

ST. LOUIS – The area will see some left-over clouds Tuesday morning, but it will gradually get sunnier by the afternoon with comfortable mid-July temperatures in the 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the 60s to near 70.

The heat returns Wednesday and Thursday with highs both days expected to reach the lower-90s.

Then a new weather system will approach by late Thursday bringing a renewed risk of showers and thunderstorms starting Thursday evening and lasting through the weekend.