ST. LOUIS – Areas of drizzle and mist will be tapering off through Thursday’s early morning hours. Skies stay cloudy through much of the morning with some sunshine trying to mix in by the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be milder and reach the low-to-mid-70s. A few showers or a storm will be possible beginning late evening into the nighttime hours. Lows stay mild and just dip to around 60.

Friday is looking warm and breezy with just a slight chance of a shower through the morning. Clouds decrease into the afternoon and highs climb into the 80s.

The weekend is going to be split. Warm and sunny on Saturday with highs in the 80s. Showers are likely on Sunday with highs in the 70s.