Cloudy skies Tuesday, flurries possible, and high temps in the 30s

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday morning is cloudy and cold. The cloudy skies will stick around Tuesday and some flurries are possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s, and temperatures will be in the 20s Tuesday night.

There will be average temperatures Wednesday with more sunshine.

Warmer temperatures move in later this week with highs near 70 degrees. Rain could move through Friday night into early Saturday. Expect it to be a little cooler over the weekend