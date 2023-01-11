St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS – We start Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and fairly mild temperatures in the 40s.

By the afternoon, the cloud deck will thin out and allow for more sunshine to break through. Afternoon temp highs will range from the upper 50s into the lower 60s. Our next weather maker remains on track for late Wednesday night and Thursday. It’s moving fast and will only produce some quick hitting rain showers late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

There remains an outside chance for a few wet snowflakes to mix with the rain before it comes to an end late Thursday morning. Temps will start in the low 40s Thursday and then fall into the 30s by afternoon. The weather for Friday looks seasonably cold and dry, but a new warm-up begins over the weekend, which also looks dry.