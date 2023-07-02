ST. LOUIS – A cold front is passing through the region Sunday and should clear the entire region by the afternoon/early evening.

A few showers and weak storms will be possible Sunday, mainly in the afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry. Temperatue highs are expected to be in the mid 80s with clouds and sun mixing. It’ll be mostly clear and the mid to upper 60s overnight.

Monday will be dry with temp highs around 90 and lower humidity (relative to the last few days). Independence Day looks dry and sunny through the morning hours with spotty storms developing through the afternoon.

Not a washout so most people will hopefully get their outdoor plans in. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Rain chances increase Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next storm system.