ST. LOUIS – Our storm system is making its way toward the northeast on Thursday.

St. Louis will be on the backside of it, and we’ll see wrap around clouds as well as some light rain or sprinkles; especially along and north of I-70. Winds will pick up out of the west Thursday morning, bringing in colder air. Gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are expected through the day. Temperatures will hold nearly steady Thursday morning in the low 40s, then drop into the 30s in the afternoon.

It will be a mostly cloudy, windy, and cold Thursday night. Wake up temps will be in the upper 20s to right around 30 in metro STL.

It’s going to be partly to mostly cloudy Friday and highs near 40. Winds will be easing. Saturday’s day looks quiet, with highs in the low 40s.

Watching a weak storm for the weekend that could bring some light rain late Saturday. Looks like we’ll see that transition to a light rain and snow mix into Sunday morning. South of a Salem, Missouri, to Mount Vernon, Illinois line, that will be all rain.