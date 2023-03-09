ST. LOUIS – It’s a cloudy Thursday, and rain will be developing around noon.

A possible thunderstorm is set for the late afternoon, with winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour, and a temperature high of 47. By early Thursday evening, the rain will end with a temp low of 34.

It’s going top be mostly cloudy Friday, with a high of 48, and a low of 32. Saturday will see variable clouds and scattered rain in the afternoon. Scattered rain will also be present early Sunday, with highs near 46, and a low of 32.

Monday through Wednesday is expected to be fair and seasonal.