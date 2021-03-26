Cloudy to start with temperatures in the 40s Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – Friday will start out with cloudy skies and a little mist.

The mist will end after sunrise and the clouds will slowly begin to break-up by midday with partly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s but warm into the low-60s by late in the afternoon. Friday night will be clear and cool with temperatures in the 40s.

Most of the weekend looks nice. Saturday will be partly sunny and warm with a high in the 70s! But lookout for some evening thunderstorms, a few of which may be strong. Sunday will be cooler but still pleasant. Nice weather will start next week as well.