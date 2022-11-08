St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS – Expect more clouds than sunshine Tuesday, with temperatures running near or slightly above normal in the lower 60s.

Warmer air will build north for Wednesday and Thursday, along with gusty winds that will send highs into the middle 70s both days. The record high for Wednesday is 78, which was set in 2020. The record for Thursday is 81 and appears out of reach.

Thursday night a strong cold front will sweep across the area, bringing a brief period of rain showers followed by the coldest air of the season for Friday and the weekend. High temps will be in the 40s Friday and near 40 Saturday and Sunday, with overnight lows well into the 20s.