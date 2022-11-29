ST. LOUIS – A cloudy, warm, and windy day Tuesday is expected.

Temperatures are already starting to climb, before the sun even comes up. We eventually make it into the mid to upper 60s. Southerly winds will be strong, 15 to 20 miles per hour sustained, with gust as high as 40 miles per hour Tuesday afternoon. The daytime hours are dry.

Tuesday evening is set for a strong cold front. The region will see scattered showers and thunderstorms between 6:00 p.m. and 11: 00 p.m. There is a threat of significant severe weather south of our region, and areas as close as the boot heel of Missouri and far southern Illinois could get clipped by heavier weather.

Behind the front, skies will clear into Wednesday morning. Wake up temps are in the upper 20s. It’s going to be sunny, but windy and much colder Wednesday, with highs only in the upper 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

Winds ease Wednesday evening. A cold start Thursday in the mid 20s. We do see some warming towards the weekend. Watching for some rain on Sunday, that may start with a mix of some snow.