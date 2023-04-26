ST. LOUIS – There are more clouds than sun Wednesday, with skies becoming cloudy in the evening hours.

Temperature highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. By later Wednesday evening, we’ll start to watch for a few showers out of those clouds, mainly south of St. Louis. Overnight temps will also drop into the upper 40s.

Showers will spread north through the area Thursday. We could see some thunderstorms later in the day. Highs are expected to be in the low 60s.

A dry day Friday before shower chances return for Saturday. Sunday and Monday will bring gusty winds and cool temperatures. Our stretch of below average temps will continue next week.