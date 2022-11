ST. LOUIS – Early-season clouds and cold make us wary of winter’s arrival.

It’s expected to be mostly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine Wednesday, with breezy winds and a temperature high of 38. Wednesday night will have fair skies and a cold low of 24.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a temp high of 43 and a low of 23. Friday is set to have fair skies with winterlike cold, highs up to 32 and 38, with lows between 19 and 24.