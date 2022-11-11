ST. LOUIS – A big change in the weather pattern is happening, which will end the record warmth and bring on a winter chill.

Gusty winds are on tap today with nearly steady temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A weak weather system will pass south of St. Louis Friday night and is likely to produce a little light snow and flurries for areas southeast of metro STL into early Saturday morning.

A light dusting is possible near the Kaskaskia River in Illinois. Which will be mostly on grassy surfaces.

The weather pattern remains cold into next week, with a new weather system taking shape Monday night into Tuesday morning.

This one has the potential to produce a light mix of rain and snow, with some light accumulation possible.