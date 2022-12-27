ST. LOUIS – One more very cold Tuesday morning and afternoon, then we start to warm up.

There are still some clouds around Tuesday morning as we start the day in the low teens. More sun is expected in the afternoon and winds swinging to out of the south, with temperature highs in the mid 30s. It will be a mostly clear overnight headed into Wednesday, as temps only fall into the upper 20s.

We’re set for a sunny, breezy, and warmer Wednesday. Temp highs are around 50. Wednesday evening temps will drop into the mid 40s before temps actually start to rise overnight. We’ll wake up Thursday morning near 50 and see a high near 60. Some light rain is possible in the morning.

Rain chances ramp back up Thursday night. We’ll see on and off again rain all day Friday and Saturday. It will be cooler, but above freezing, and highs in the upper 40s both days. Looks like we get a break from the wet on New Year’s Day.