ST. LOUIS – We’re set for a cold and cloudy Wednesday morning.

A quiet and cloudy afternoon is expected, with temperature highs in the upper 30s. That will be followed by a winter storm moving in by Thursday.

There’s a chance of a rain/snow mix Thursday morning, eventually turning into all snow. There will be dangerous wind chills as snow will be blowing. Travel is not recommended. Snow ends late Thursday night, from 2 to 4 inches of accumulations.

It will be bitter cold temps and wind chills Friday and into Saturday, with wind chill around -25. Christmas Day will have less wind.