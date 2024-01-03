ST. LOUIS – There are some concerns about freezing fog Wednesday morning, especially north and west of metro St. Louis. Visibilities are lowering and temperatures are below freezing. That could create some slick spots on elevated surfaces.

Otherwise, the next few days look quiet and cold with waves of clouds. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40. Overnight temps dip into the 20s.

A more active pattern moves in starting this weekend. The next storm arrives Friday night and into Saturday, bringing light rain mixed with some wet snow. Temperatures look to be near or above freezing so travel impacts look minimal.

A more robust storm is shaping up for Monday and Tuesday. This looks like it will start as rain Monday night but become a wintry mix on Tuesday. It’s still a long way out with lots of questions, but it has our attention.