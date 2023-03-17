ST. LOUIS – The cold front is through, and the rain is moving out.

It’s expected to be breezy and cold for St. Patrick’s Day Friday with clearing skies. Temperature highs will be in the low 40s, but northwest winds will make it feel colder all day long.

Friday night, a weak secondary cold front will move through, bringing a few clouds back and the chance for some overnight snow flurries. Wake up temps Saturday are set in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens.

This weekend is the last one of winter, and it will feel like it. It will be sunny and breezy Saturday. Highs though will only be in the low 30s. That’s 20 degrees below average. Out the door temps on Sunday will be in the upper teens to low 20s. Not as breezy Sunday, mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

We do warm things up next week, as spring officially begins on Monday.