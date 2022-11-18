ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The temperatures will be mostly sunny and quite cold this afternoon, with highs only reaching into the low 30s across the bi-state. Gusty northwest winds will put wind chills in the 20s.

The cold and windy conditions will continue tomorrow. The next cold front will bring colder air Saturday night, with lows in the teens. We should expect less wind on Sunday, with temps in the low 40s.

After a more than a week of below normal temperatures, we’ll be back in the normal range starting on Monday. Highs mainly in the low 50s next week, with a chance of rain on Thanksgiving Day.