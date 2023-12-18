ST. LOUIS – Behind a cold front, Monday is going to be windy and cold. Temperatures in the low 30s Monday morning won’t warm up much in the afternoon.

Gusty northwest winds (30-35 miles per hour) will make it feel like it is in the 20s all day. Some clouds in the morning along and ahead of the front could squeeze out some snowflakes over far southern Illinois.

Through Monday evening, winds will begin to ease back as high pressure settles over us. Expect a cold night; we’ll wake up Tuesday morning in the 20s. However, winds swing to the south early Tuesday, and we’ll begin a warm-up.

It’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a bit warmer, and Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-40s. By Wednesday, highs will be in the mid to upper-50s.

By Thursday night and early Friday, rain chances are back. It looks like a wet pattern takes us through the weekend leading up to Christmas.