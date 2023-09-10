ST. LOUIS — Expect another quiet day with highs in the lower 80s. An approaching cold front will bring increasing high clouds later today, moving from the northwest to the southeast. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s.

On Monday, the cold front will reach our northern counties in the morning, then slowly move southeast throughout the day. This front will bring increased cloud cover and a few showers. Showers will impact our western and northwestern counties earlier in the day, gradually moving east and southeast. Although rainfall totals are not expected to be significant, it’s advisable to be prepared.

High temperatures on Monday will hover around 80 degrees for the metro area but are unlikely to exceed the 70s to the northwest. Spotty showers will persist Monday night into Tuesday morning.

As we move into Tuesday, high temperatures behind this front will remain in the 70s, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the work week.