ST. LOUIS – A quiet week of weather is underway.

Expect plenty of sunshine Tuesday, with highs in the low 50s. Clouds move in the evening as a cold front moves south.

It’ll be mostly cloudy overnight, with a few snow flurries possible across northern Missouri. Wake-up temps are around 32.

Wednesday will be cloudy to start, then bring clearing skies. Just a bit colder, highs in the mid to upper 40s behind the front.

We’ll warm back to the low 50s as we head to the weekend.