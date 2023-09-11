ST. LOUIS – Clouds continue to increase and thicken Monday morning ahead of a cold front that will come through. Highs out ahead of the front should climb into the low to mid 80s.

Scattered light rain and maybe a few rumbles of thunder will spread southeast Monday behind the front. The metro will see rain chances increase in the afternoon, but they are the highest Monday evening into Monday night.

Overnight lows in the 60s. Light rain should exit the region through the morning hours on Tuesday. Clouds will linger for much of Tuesday but should clear gradually, hopefully through the afternoon.

Highs will only be in the 70s Wednesday through Friday. It’s set to be a bit warmer heading into the weekend.