ST. LOUIS – Clouds and rain are set along a cold front that exits the area with another pool of cool.

Clouds, along with some lingering showers, will be seen over southern sections, which will eventually clear. Temperature high: 76. Tuesday night is expected to be mostly clear and chilly, with a low of 56.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 79 and a low of 57. Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with a high of 82 and a low of 59.

Friday’s going to be fair and mild, with a high of 84 and a low of 62. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with spot rain possible, with a high of 78 and a low of 60.