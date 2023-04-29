ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area will be impacted by a cold front that’s currently in motion. Expect some clouds with occasional glimpses of sun, while temperatures will hover in the mid- to upper-60s. While the likelihood of showers is low, there is a possibility of a few spotty showers, particularly in the east of the river. However, as we move into the evening and night, rain chances will increase as a rain area is set to sweep across the region from northwest to southeast. Lows are expected to be in the 40s tonight.

Looking ahead to Sunday, brace yourself for windy and cool weather, with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. The wind will continue to be a factor in the upcoming work week, but there will be a gradual increase in temperatures. By Wednesday, we can expect to experience a welcome warm-up with temperatures rising to the low 70s.