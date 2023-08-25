ST. LOUIS – 101 for the high Thursday is tied to the hottest temperatures for the year. We were also 101 on July 28. The heat index was as high as 115 on Thursday.

One last day of big heat to go. We’ll watch for spots of fog again Friday morning. Highs will be around 100 again Friday, with peak heat index values of 110 to 115. 101 is the record high for August 25, and we have a good chance of tying that.

The cold front that will bring our heat relief begins to drop in late in the day. There is a slight chance of a few showers or storms Friday afternoon, mainly south of metro St. Louis.

As the front sinks south overnight, additional thunderstorms are expected to develop along the front. So, we’ll watch for scattered storms, especially after midnight. Temps fall into the 70s.

The cooler air will be settling in behind the front Saturday. Highs will range from the mid 80s north to mid 90s south. It will still be on the muggy side with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorms.

By Sunday, the cooler and much less humid air is in place. Highs in the low 80s. It will feel so much better around the region next week.