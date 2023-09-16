ST. LOUIS — A cold front will move through this evening and into tonight. Ahead of that front, today we have mostly cloudy to overcast conditions, and temperatures should stay in the upper 70s to near 80s.

Showers that have developed to our west this morning. A few showers will be possible, especially in our western and northwestern counties, later this morning into the early afternoon. Otherwise, later this afternoon and evening, storms will develop along or ahead of the front across northern Missouri and move southeast.

There is an isolated threat of a strong to severe storm, but again, this is highest across northern Missouri into west central Illinois. As storms progress southeast into our viewing area, they should weaken, especially after sunset. A few showers, maybe an isolated storm or two, will linger into the overnight hours, shifting southeast.

It’ll be a cloudy start to Sunday, but clouds should clear west to east through the morning and into the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s. Monday will be sunny, with highs near 80. It was a bit warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs climbing into the mid-80s. Rain chances increase late in the week.