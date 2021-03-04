Cold front slightly cools St. Louis area, high temperatures in low-60s Thursday

ST. LOUIS – A cold front over the St. Louis area is going to cool us slightly Thursday.

Temperatures out the door will show a wide range Thursday morning, some will be mild while others in the area will need to grab some layers. The cold front doesn’t bring a big change as highs will still be 10+ degrees above average, in the low 60s.

The coldest days of the next 7 lie ahead Friday and Saturday. Even then highs will be near seasonal in the low 50s as the area stays dry.

The chance of rain is back in the extended forecast on Wednesday. Long-range forecasts show more of an unsettled pattern by the middle of the month.