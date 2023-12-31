ST. LOUIS — A cold front is on its way through the region this morning. We could see a few flurries behind this front, mainly along and north of I-70. Mostly cloudy, colder, and brisk northwesterly winds today behind the front. Highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

It will be a cold New Year’s Eve night, with temperatures near freezing around midnight. Similar tomorrow, but sunshine returns and temperatures will be near 40 degrees. Otherwise, a dry and quiet week is ahead until precipitation chances return late on Friday. We’ll be watching for a chance of a wintry mix.