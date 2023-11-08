ST. LOUIS – Let’s watch for spots of fog again Wednesday morning. Otherwise, the day brings one last day of unseasonable warmth this week.

It’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Wednesday, a bit breezy and highs in the low 80s. The record high for November 8 is 82.

A cold front will bring a chance of showers by Wednesday evening and a noticeable cooldown. It doesn’t look like much rain, but we’ll take what we can get. Winds will swing to the northwest, and we’ll see temps fall into the low 50s overnight.

We’ll see sunshine start Thursday, then clouds return. Highs are only near 60. A batch of rain will pass to our south Thursday night and might send a few showers south of St. Louis.

Cooler temperatures to end the week, back to near normal for this time of year. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Friday through Sunday, with temps dipping into the 30s each early morning. The weekend looks dry.