ST. LOUIS – Blame all the little Elsas that come to your door Tuesday night, but still give them candy.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Halloween but not much warmth. As the sun comes up, temperatures will be below freezing. The record low temperature for October 31 was 26 in 1878. A freeze warning is in effect until 10:00 a.m. along and east of the Mississippi River for areas that did not dip below freezing Monday morning.

Tuesday’s top temps will only be in the low 40s. Winds will pick up ahead of a cold front, meaning it will feel colder than those already chilly temps. Expect trick-or-treating temps in the mid to upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Another near-record low possible Wednesday morning (26 in 1954). Expect a sunny start to November with highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday morning won’t be quite as cold out the door, in the 30s, and we’ll warm up the rest of the week. Highs will be back in the 50s on Thursday. Highs will be back in the 60s by Friday and Saturday. The weather will stay dry for the next few days. Watching a slight chance of showers Saturday evening.