ST. LOUIS – The cold snap is winding down. One more very cold start out the door Wednesday morning, with temps in the 20s.

The record low temperature for November 1 was 26 in 1954. Expect sunny skies on Wednesday and highs in the mid-40s as winds swing to the south.

Thursday morning won’t be quite as cold out the door, in the low 30s, and highs will be back in the 50s. Highs will also be back in the 60s by Friday and Saturday.

The weather will stay dry for the next few days. Watching a slight chance of showers Saturday evening, then we look breezy and cooler on Sunday. Better rain chances early next week.