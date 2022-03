ST. LOUIS – It’ll be a chilly start this morning. Partly cloudy, mild and windy today with highs in the low 60s.

We’ll have some dry and cool weather through the weekend. Still windy tomorrow, with lighter winds by Sunday and highs in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies.

It’ll be dry early next week with highs in the 70s by Tuesday, although looking wet by midweek.