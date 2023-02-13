ST. LOUIS – A weak cold front is making its way across the region Monday morning, but we won’t notice much of a weather change other than a wind shift.

We start the day with temperatures in the upper 30s, but climb right back to 60 degrees with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Monday night, expect increasing clouds and out-the-door Tuesday temps in the low 40s.

A storm system moves out of the desert Southwest and heads our way Tuesday, the first of two this week. It will be a wet and windy Valentine’s Day. Rain moves in during the morning hours and continues through the afternoon. Up to half an inch of rain possible. Expect afternoon sustained winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts to near 40 mph. Top temps will be in the mid-50s.

Rain ends Tuesday evening and skies clear overnight. Winds will stay gusty until early Wednesday. A warm day Wednesday, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Another storm system will move through the Bi-State late Wednesday and into Thursday and is expected to bring more rain and gusty winds to St. Louis. Rain would move in late Wednesday night and continue into Thursday, as temps fall into the upper 30s. Thursday morning would see continued showers with widespread winds of 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts. Highs will only be in the low 40s.

There is still some uncertainty in the track of this storm system. If it is more north, the chance for strong storms would shift into southern Missouri and Illinois. A more southerly track could bring snowfall, right now expected for Kansas City, a bit closer. Current data shows us in between the more active weather types.

Windy and colder Thursday night and Friday. Wake up temps in the 20s with highs Friday in the low 30s.