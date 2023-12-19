ST. LOUIS – Baby, it’s cold outside. Out-of-door temperatures will be mostly in the teens Tuesday morning, with parts of metro St. Louis holding closer to 20.

The gusty winds of Monday have eased, so we aren’t adding to the cold feel with a wind chill. Let’s watch for some steam fog in the river valleys Tuesday morning.

Despite the bundle-up start, winds will swing to the south early Tuesday and we’ll begin a warm-up. It’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-40s. By Wednesday, highs will be in the mid-50s with mostly cloudy skies.

By Thursday night and early Friday, rain chances are back. We’ll see a break from the rain on Saturday. Then more rain for late Sunday (Christmas Eve) into Christmas Day.