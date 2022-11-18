ST. LOUIS — Autumn is becoming more like winter, and next week, when the turkey thaws, some of the coldest air so far will arrive.

St. Louis Metro Friday will be mostly sunny and windy, with a high of 32 degrees and a wind chill of 15–19 degrees. The wind will come from the west-northwest at 10–20 mph. Clear, with a low of 20.

The highs on Saturday and Sunday will be between 38 and 41 degrees, and the lows will be 19 on Saturday night and 29 on Sunday night.

This Thanksgiving week, it will be dry and steadily warmer until Wednesday night and Thursday. On Thanksgiving and Thursday, there will be more clouds and scattered showers.

Highs around 50 and lows between 35 and 40.