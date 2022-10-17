ST. LOUIS – There’s a freeze warning from 9:00 p.m. Monday to 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Expect the coldest air of the season, as it will stay dry and breezy. The St. Louis metro area is set to have fair skies, with breezy winds, and temperature highs around 49. Overnight is scheduled to be clear and cold, with hard freeze and temps around 30.

Tuesday is going to be mostly sunny, with highs around 48 and the lows around 29. It’s going to be bright and brisk Wednesday through Friday, slow warming highs 60 to 65, Lows 40 to 45.