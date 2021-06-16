Comfortable resort-like weather expected Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Warm resort weather will continue Wednesday before a significant punch of heat and humidity return Thursday into Friday. Expect sun and a few clouds along with comfortable humidity. Temperatures will warm into the upper-80s and low-90s Wednesday afternoon. 

Thursday will be more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Afternoon highs will heat back up into the 90s. 

Friday is likely to be a dangerously hot day with high temperatures near 100 and heat index as high as 105. The extreme heat only lasts for a day as a few thunderstorms are likely to cool the area down for the weekend. Although, no all-day rains are expected. 

