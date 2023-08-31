ST. LOUIS – Maybe grab a jacket Thursday morning. Most of the region is in the 50s to start.

Let’s watch for some river valley fog. Otherwise, it is a beautiful Thursday with sunshine and highs near 80. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 50s in many spots.

By Friday, things are starting to warm up, but it’s still a nice day. Highs in the mid-80s with still lower humidity. Expect the upper 80s Saturday, and we’re into the 90s with more humidity by Sunday and Labor Day Monday.

Tropics Note: Idalia is a Tropical Storm bringing heavy rain to the Carolinas. It is expected to slowly move out over the open Atlantic.

Hurricane Franklin is continuing to impact Bermuda as it moves north of the British territory.