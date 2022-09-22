ST. LOUIS – It’s the first day of fall Thursday, and it’s going to feel like it.

A cool morning is expected, with some showers around. It’s going to be partly cloudy and cool, with temperature highs in the low 70s. It’s set to be a dry start Friday, then showers move in by the afternoon hours. A cooler day, with highs only in the upper 60s.

It’s going to be warming up to the 80s on Saturday, then cooling back down into the 70s again by Sunday. Dry weather and 70s will stay with us through most of next week.