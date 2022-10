ST. LOUIS – A cooler and drier start to Thursday.

It’s going to be a sunny, cool, and windy Thursday with wind gusts of 30 plus miles per hour. A Red Flag warning will be in effect for our southern counties, from noon to 8:00 p.m. Still windy Friday with temperatures in the 60s.

Milder with less wind on Saturday, with highs in the 70s. Cooler days are starting on Sunday. A dry and cold next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.