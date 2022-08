ST. LOUIS – It’s going to be cool with patchy fog around Thursday morning.

Another pleasant day Thursday with temperature highs in the low 80s and it’s expected to still be dry Friday. However, there are chances of showers late Friday night going into Saturday.

There are even more chances of rain this weekend but there will be dry time with highs in the 80s. The chance of rain continues into next week with highs in the 80s.