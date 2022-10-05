ST. LOUIS – A cool and quiet Wednesday morning.

South winds will warm temperatures up into the low 80s in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will move through late Wednesday night, and there’s a slight chance of spotty showers. It’s going to be a dry day Thursday, with temps in the upper 70s. Another cold front moves through Thursday night. There’s a slight chance of showers again with colder air on Friday. Highs only in the low 60s.

A cold start to Saturday is expected and some frost possible away from the city. 60s on Saturday afternoon, but not as cool on Sunday, with highs around 70.