ST. LOUIS – A cool and quiet start Wednesday morning.

There will be some fog around the area, but will mostly be a sunny and pleasant day with temperature highs in the low 80s. The quiet weather will continue through the rest of the work week.

Rain chances return this weekend later in the day on Saturday and will continue through Sunday with highs in the 80s. There will be chances of rain at times next week as well with highs in the 80s.