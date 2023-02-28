ST. LOUIS – A cool start is set for Tuesday.

There’s going to be partly cloudy skies Tuesday morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. By then, there will be fewer winds, and a temperature high of 60. Quiet and mild weather continues Wednesday with more clouds.

A chance of rain will move in later in the day on Thursday. Friday is expected to be wet and windy, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. It’s going to be colder, with highs in the 40s. The weekend will be dry.