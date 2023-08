ST. LOUIS – We have a cool start to Wednesday morning with some patchy fog around as the dry weather continues.

We’re set for more sunshine Wednesday afternoon, and temperatures will reach into the low to mid 80s. It’s expected to be even warmer on Thursday.

A cold front moves by to the north, but we stay dry. Temperatures will return to the low 80s. However, more heat and humidity are on the way for the weekend, with highs in the 90s.