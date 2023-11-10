ST. LOUIS – Clouds associated with a batch of rain passing to the south will clear quickly early Friday.

Highs on Friday will be around 60. A weak cold front will pass through the area Friday, giving us a little extra push to cool down.

With clear skies and light winds, we’ll wake up to a very chilly Saturday morning. Out-of-door temperatures are in the mid-30s. Deer hunters will be happy for the cold, but they should be ready for it.

The weekend looks quiet and dry. Highs are set in the mid to upper-50s for Veterans Day Saturday to the low 60s Sunday. Temps will dip to around 40 in the early mornings.

Conditions look dry next work week too, but we will see a gradual warm up.