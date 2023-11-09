ST. LOUIS – The cold front is through, and the cool down is here. Sunshine to start Thursday, then increasing clouds. Highs on Thursday will only be near 60.

A batch of rain will pass to the south Thursday night. Other than some sprinkles in our southernmost communities, the rain is expected to miss us, unfortunately.

It’ll be chilly overnight; temps fall into the low 40s. Skies will clear again on Friday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the low 60s.

The weekend looks quiet and dry. Highs are set in the upper 50s to low 60s, with temps dipping into the 30s each early morning.