ST. LOUIS – It’s going to be a cool morning; however, milder and windy with highs in the 60s, and a chance of spotty showers.

The next system moves in late tonight and will last through the day tomorrow. Rain will be heavy at times, we’ll also have some storms and it’s going to be very windy with gusts up to 40 mph.

The rain will be tapering off by tomorrow night. We’ll see a chance of showers on Thursday and also much cooler with highs in the 40s. Friday will be a dry day. Showers on Saturday, and quiet weather on Sunday.